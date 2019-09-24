 Skip to main content

Former Oilers executive Craig MacTavish fired by Russian team after just eight games as coach

Former Oilers executive Craig MacTavish fired by Russian team after just eight games as coach

The Canadian Press
Then-Oilers general manager Craig MacTavish speaks at a press conference in this 2014 file photo.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Craig MacTavish’s stint with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl is already over.

The Kontinental Hockey League team fired its head coach Tuesday just eight games into the regular season.

MacTavish was hired by the Russian club back in May.

Lokomotiv registered three wins and five losses under the 61-year-old, including Monday’s 4-1 defeat to Jokerit Helsinki.

MacTavish served as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers from 2000 to 2009, going 301-252-103, and returned as a senior vice-president of hockey operations in 2012.

He took over as general manager the following year, but lasted just two seasons and was re-assigned within the organization.

MacTavish won four Stanley Cups as a player – three with Edmonton and one with the New York Rangers – and led the Oilers to the 2006 final, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

