Former Ottawa Senators executive Randy Lee pleads guilty to harassing driver

Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an encounter with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo.
The 57-year-old Lee entered the plea Friday in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin.
Lee was charged with making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.
He was sentenced to time already served – one night in jail – and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge for pleading guilty.
Lee was suspended by the Senators and resigned in August after 23 years with the team, including the past five as assistant general manager and GM of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.