Sports Former Ottawa Senators executive Randy Lee pleads guilty to harassing driver

Former Ottawa Senators executive Randy Lee pleads guilty to harassing driver

Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an encounter with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo.

The 57-year-old Lee entered the plea Friday in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin.

Lee was charged with making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.

He was sentenced to time already served – one night in jail – and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge for pleading guilty.

Lee was suspended by the Senators and resigned in August after 23 years with the team, including the past five as assistant general manager and GM of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

