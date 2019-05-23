 Skip to main content

Hockey Former Panthers assistant coach Paul McFarland joins Maple Leafs staff

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Former Panthers assistant coach Paul McFarland joins Maple Leafs staff

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, right, talks to assistant coach Paul McFarland during third period action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the BB&T Center on January 18, 2019 in Sunrise, Fla.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Florida Panthers assistant coach Paul McFarland for the same role on head coach Mike Babcock’s staff.

McFarland replaces D.J. Smith, who was named head coach of the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Leafs also announced assistant coach Jim Hiller has been granted permission to explore opportunities outside the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

McFarland, 33, spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Panthers. Florida fired head coach Bob Boughner and McFarland during the off-season.

Prior to joining the Panthers, McFarland spent three seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs (2014-17), earning a 111-71-22 record.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., joined the coaching ranks in 2012, serving as an assistant with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals for two seasons.

As a player, McFarland played four seasons in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires and then played four years at Acadia University.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming home and joining the Maple Leafs organization,” McFarland said in a statement. “The Leafs have a great, young team and this is an amazing opportunity to work with Mike, his staff and these talented players.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter