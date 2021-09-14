 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Former Ranger Jimmy Vesey among three vets signed by Devils to tryout deals

NEWARK, N.J.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team USA's Jim Vesey, bottom, is dumped by Team Sweden's Mikael Vikstrand at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Ufa, Russia, on Jan. 5, 2013.

The Canadian Press

Former New York Rangers forward Jim Vesey is among three players the New Jersey Devils have signed to tryout contracts.

The Devils also announced Tuesday the signings of centre Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. They will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp on Sept. 22 at Prudential Center.

Vesey skated in 50 games last season with Toronto and Vancouver, collecting five goals and five assists. Since his debut with the Rangers in the 2016-17 season, the 28-year-old has 64 goals and 56 assists in 354 career regular-season games. The Boston native has also played for Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

Jankowski played last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 45 games, notching four goals and seven assists. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames, 21st overall, in the 2012 NHL draft. The 27-year-old played three seasons with Calgary prior to going to Pittsburgh and has 40 goals and 35 assists in 235 regular-season games.

Wotherspoon has spent most of his career in the AHL with Stockton, San Antonio and Lehigh Valley. He has five assists in 30 career NHL games over four seasons, all with Calgary.

Players attending camp on PTOs are unsigned veterans who are looking to earn a contract for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies