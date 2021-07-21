 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Former Senators head coach Cameron heads up 67’s, national junior team

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Dave Cameron has been named head coach of Canada’s national junior hockey team and will guide the squad through the 2022 world junior championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Cameron replaces André Tourigny, who was recently named head coach of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

Hockey Canada’s announcement came shortly after the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67′s also announced Cameron would replace Tourigny behind their bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Dyck will return as the junior team’s assistant coach and the staff will be rounded out by assistants Louis Robitaille, Dennis Williams and goaltending consultant Olivier Michaud.

Cameron returns to Ottawa and the junior program after spending five seasons with the Senators as a head coach and an assistant.

He took over the reins after Paul McLean was fired during the 2014-15 season and led the Ottawa team to a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa was then defeated in six games by Montreal in the first round of the playoffs.

Cameron was fired, along with assistant coaches Tourigny and Rick Wamsley, after Ottawa went 38-35-9 in 2015-16 and missed the playoffs.

He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames (2016-18) before moving abroad and spending the past three seasons as head coach of the Vienna Capitals of the Central European-based ICE Hockey League.

Internationally, he has won three medals at the world junior championship, winning silver as head coach in 2011, and gold and silver as an assistant coach in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Cameron was an assistant coach on Canada’s gold-winning team at the 2016 world championship.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada also announced its roster for its junior team’s summer development camp, which begins next week at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies