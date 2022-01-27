The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of sexual assault against former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen in relation to an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation.

Vancouver police said Thursday the B.C. Prosecution Service approved one count of sexual assault against Virtanen, 25, in relation to an incident that occurred on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks.

Police launched an investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

Police say Virtanen, who is playing in the Russian-based KHL this season with Spartak Moscow, is not currently in custody.

Selected sixth overall by the Canucks at the 2014 NHL draft, Virtanen registered 55 goals and 100 points in 317 regular-season games with Vancouver.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C., was placed on leave in May 2021 by the Canucks after the allegations came to light, and had his contract bought out the following month.

Court documents filed in June 2021 show Virtanen denied allegations he sexually assaulted the young woman.

A civil lawsuit filed in Kelowna, B.C., the previous month alleged Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver in September 2017 and assaulted her as she repeatedly said no and pleaded with him to stop.

Virtanen denied the allegation in a response filed June 1, 2021, saying the pair had consensual sex, and denied that the woman “expressed any indication, verbal or physical, that she did not want to engage in physical activity.”

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Virtanen asked at the time for the lawsuit to be dismissed and for the court to award him special costs, due to the nature of the allegations.