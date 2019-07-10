 Skip to main content

Hockey Forward Micheal Ferland signs four-year deal with Vancouver Canucks

Forward Micheal Ferland signs four-year deal with Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Forward Micheal Ferland has signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 27-year-old’s contract carries average annual value of US$3.5 million, the club announced Wednesday.

“Micheal is an energetic player that drives the play and can contribute in all three zones,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “He’ll make our team harder to play against on a nightly basis and we’re excited that he’ll call Vancouver home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ferland, a native of Swan River, Man., was an unrestricted free agent after putting up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina this past season.

He previously played four seasons in Calgary, scoring a career-high 21 goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

Selected 133rd overall by the Flames at the 2010 draft, the six-foot-one, 217-pound forward has amassed a total of 129 points over 321 NHL games.

