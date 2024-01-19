Shane Pinto is one step closer to resuming his NHL career.

The Ottawa Senators signed the centre to a one-year, US$775,000 contract on Friday after he was suspended 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering” by the NHL back in the fall.

The Franklin Square, N.Y., product was already involved in a protracted contract impasse with the team before his stunning ban was announced Oct. 26.

Pinto suited up in all 82 regular-season games for the Senators in 2022-23, registering new career-highs in goals (20), assists (15) and points (35).

A key piece down the middle for Ottawa, the 23-year-old is eligible to return to the lineup Sunday when the Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pinto, who was selected 32nd overall at the 2019 draft, has 21 goals and 43 points in 99 career NHL games.

He declined to go into detail on what caused the suspension when speaking with reporters in the nation’s capital last week.

“It broke my heart, honestly,” Pinto said at the time. “I care about this game so much, I put so much time and effort into it and to get it taken away from you for that long – it’s just tough to hear.”