 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Frans Nielsen scores twice, Red Wings rally in third to clip Canadiens again

DETROIT
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Detroit Red Wings centre Frans Nielsen (81) scores a goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren (39) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Jan. 7, 2020.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Zadina connected on a one-timer in front off Adam Erne’s pass from behind the net.

The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23, giving them the NHL’s worst record by a wide margin. Montreal has dropped seven straight games.

Story continues below advertisement

Frans Nielsen got his second goal of the game with 8:41 remaining to pull the Red Wings into a 3-all tie. Earlier in the period, Victor Mete was credited with a go-ahead goal that went off Detroit defenceman Filip Hronek’s skate and into the net.

Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal in the first period off Hronek’s turnover and Nick Suzuki scored on a power play in the second to give the Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t hold.

Nielsen scored midway through the second and Robby Fabbri’s wrist shot from the slot early in the third tied it at 2.

Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves. Montreal’s Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

Lehkonen made the most of one of the many mistakes by the Red Wings midway through the first period. He skated in front of a poorly passed puck from Hronek just inside Montreal’s blue line and carried it up the ice to beat Bernier between his pads with a backhand.

Suzuki took advantage of extra time and space on a power play 6:31 into the second and scored to put the Canadiens up 2-0.

The Red Wings, though, rallied for a rare win, and Zadina’s fist pump after his go-ahead goal showed how much each game still matters to their players and coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: Montreal has its longest losing streak since dropping a season-high eight in a row. ... The Red Wings are 3-0 against Montreal this season but have won just eight games against the rest of the league. ... Ilya Kovalchuk has at least one point in each of his two games with the Canadiens, who signed him last week. ... Detroit’s Givani Smith had his first NHL assist in his seventh career game. ... Nielsen had only one goal in 38 games before scoring twice against Montreal in his first multi-goal game since his hat trick.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies