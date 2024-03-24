Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg (29) and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, center, battle for control of the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., on March 24.Karl B DeBlaker/The Associated Press

Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Frederik Andersen made 31 saves and earned his sixth straight win since returning from injury on March 7 as the Hurricanes picked up points in their seventh straight game.

Nicholas Robertson scored and Joseph Woll stopped 41 shots for Toronto, which had a two-game winning streak halted.

The Maple Leafs had a late power play after a Brent Burns’ tripping penalty, and pulled Woll for an extra skater, but failed to score. Toronto finished 0 for 4 on the power play.

Skjei needed just 66 seconds to get the Hurricanes on the scoreboard in the first period. His shot from the point, through three Toronto players, went under Woll’s glove and into the net. Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook assisted.

Aho made it 2-0 on the power play at 13:55 in the first. His wrist shot from the left circle bounced in off of the skate of Toronto defenceman Jake McCabe. Jake Guentzel and Burns picked up assists.

Aho had a hat trick in Friday’s 7-6 shootout loss at Washington. He leads Carolina with 31 goals.

Carolina nearly had two more goals in the first period. Woll stopped a penalty shot by Guentzel at 9:41, and two minutes later a shot by Martin Necas clanged off the post.

Andersen, who missed four months with a blood-clotting issue, was at his best in the second period. He made a point-blank stop on Toronto star Auston Matthews at 6:14.

A failed clearing attempt by Andersen led to a prime chance for Matthews from the right circle, but Andersen was able to get his glove on the shot.

Timothy Liljegren had a shot on the Toronto power play at the end of the second period that Andersen was able to stop.

Robertson cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1 at 8:51 in the third period. He scored off a pass from Matthews from the slot and beat Andersen.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday.