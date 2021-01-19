 Skip to main content
Gaudreau’s goal and assist paces Flames to 5-2 victory over Canucks

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, checks Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, centre, as goalie Thatcher Demko looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, on Jan. 18, 2021. The Flames beat the Canucks 5-2.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Calgary Flames in Monday’s 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson with an empty-net goal also scored for the Flames (2-0-1).

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom earned a second straight win over his former team with 25 saves.

Jake Virtanen and Tyler Myers replied for the Canucks (1-3-0), who played their fourth road game in six days. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots in the loss.

Markstrom, a Canuck for seven seasons before signing with Calgary in October, had posted a 32-save shutout in Calgary’s 3-0 win Saturday.

Demko was pulled for an extra attacker with four minutes to play, and Vancouver went to work on a two-man advantage when Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane took a tripping minor at 16:56.

The visitors didn’t produce another goal, however, and Andersson scored into an empty net with 55 seconds remaining in regulation.

Vancouver’s Myers scored short-handed at 13:15 of the third period.

Giordano teed up a blast from the top of the face-off circle that Demko couldn’t get his glove on for a power-play goal at 6:40 of the third period.

Outplayed in the first period, Calgary’s 20-3 margin in shots in the second was bolstered by four power-play chances and winning more draws in the face-off circle.

Lindholm one-timed Gaudreau’s cross-ice feed by Demko with just two seconds remaining in the period during Calgary’s two-man advantage.

Canucks defenceman Myers had joined Elias Pettersson in the penalty box after punching Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk in the face.

The hosts led 2-1 by 13:30 when Backlund scored his first goal of the season. The Swedish centre rifled a rebound over Demko.

Gaudreau pulled the Flames even at 12:05 on a give-and-go with Sean Monahan and Dominik Simon providing a screen.

Canuks winger J.T. Miller returned from COVID-19 protocol that kept him out of Vancouver’s lineup the first three games of the regular season, but defenceman Jordie Benn has yet to play a regular-season game.

The visitors outshot Calgary 16-4 and dominated the face-off circle in the first period, but led just 1-0 due to Markstrom’s work.

The Flames goaltender turned away five shots on a Vancouver power play starting two and a half minutes after the opening faceoff.

Virtanen’s long shot from the high boards deflected off Flames defenceman Juuso Valimaki and by Markstrom’s shoulder at 10:17.

The Canucks return to Vancouver for a six-game homestand. They’ll play 11 games in their first 18 days of an NHL regular season shortened and condensed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary, by contrast, has a five-day break before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon.

Notes: The Flames signed 30-year-old defenceman Mike Stone to a one-year, two-way contract Monday . . . Canucks defenceman Nate Schmidt played his 400th career NHL game Monday.

