 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

General managers not making any changes to NHL’s emergency goaltending procedure

BOCA RATON, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres is seen during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Feb. 22, 2020.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NHL general managers will not make any changes to the league’s emergency goaltending procedure.

On the first day of NHL GM meetings Monday, the topic was at the top of the agenda in the aftermath of an incident last month in Toronto.

David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver and the operations manager of a Toronto arena, had to come into a game for Carolina in the second period after the Hurricanes’ two goalies got hurt against the Maple Leafs. Ayres, who has been a goaltender at practice for the Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate, ended up earning the win as Carolina beat Toronto 6-3.

Story continues below advertisement

The current rule of each arena making an emergency goalie available for a game stemmed from a 2015 incident in Florida that almost caused an assistant coach to put on the pads and play. An emergency goalie has only been required to play twice – Ayres and Scott Foster for Chicago in 2018.

Ayres donated the stick from his win to the Hockey Hall of Fame last week.

The resident of Bowmanville, Ont., has been interviewed dozens of times, appeared on “Today” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the United States, and was a guest of the Hurricanes along with his wife at their game last week in Raleigh, N.C.

With files from The Associated Press

David Ayres, the emergency backup goalie who shot to stardom last weekend, has donated his game-used stick to the Hockey Hall of Fame. At 42 years old, the Zamboni driver became the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut and the first emergency backup to ever record a victory. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies