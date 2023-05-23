Open this photo in gallery: Germany's Alexender Ehl, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a game against France at the men's world hockey championshiop, in Tampere, Finland, on May 23.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press

Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game on Tuesday to clinch a place in the quarter-finals at the ice hockey world championship.

John Peterka had a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Nederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia kept its quarter-final hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga, Latvia. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later Tuesday.

The United States and Sweden face off later for the top spot in Group A and co-host Finland plays Denmark. In Group B, Canada takes on the Czech Republic.