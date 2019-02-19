Giordano and Co. lead Calgary to emphatic win over Arizona

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, left, celebrates his goal with teammmate Mikael Backlund during third period NHL hockey action against the Arizona Coyotes in Calgary, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Mark Giordano’s goal and assist paced the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Derek Ryan, Austin Czarnik and Michael Frolik also scored for the hosts, with Mikael Backlund adding an empty-net goal in the matinee. Defenceman Rasmus Andersson contributed a pair of assists.

Calgary’s Mike Smith had 27 saves for the win against his former team and in his third consecutive start (2-0-1).

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary (36-16-7) improved to 3-3-2 since the all-star break and continues to duel with the San Jose Sharks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Conor Garland and Jordan Weal countered for the Coyotes (26-28-5), who are chasing a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Backup Calvin Pickard stopped 29 of 33 shots in his third start for Arizona since the Coyotes claimed him off waivers on Nov. 29 from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Frolik scored Calgary’s insurance goal with 5 minutes 48 seconds remaining in the third period off an Arizona defensive-zone turnover.

Elias Lindholm skated the puck out from the boards and dished to the Czech, who chipped the puck by Pickard stick-side.

The Flames improved to 21-1-0 this season when leading after two periods.

After nine straight games as a healthy scratch, Czarnik scored his second goal in as many games at 16:18 of the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Subbing in on Calgary’s third line a second straight game for the injured James Neal, Czarnik snared the puck on a broken play and scored from his knees with a low shot.

Weal’s first goal for the Coyotes came on the power play at 14:21.

Acquired from the Flyers in January, Weal took a cross-ice feed from Alex Galchenyuk and whipped a wrist shot past Smith’s shoulder.

Giordano put Calgary up 2-1 at 11:20. Instead of shooting from his preferred spot near the faceoff circle to the goalie’s right, Calgary’s captain went forehand to backhand to beat Pickard.

Garland beat Smith with a high backhand for Arizona’s first goal of the game at 6:27 of the second.

Ryan deflected a Giordano slapshot upstairs on Pickard at 1:34 of the opening period for the fourth-liner’s eighth point (two goals, four assists) this month.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coyotes play the second of back-to-back road games Tuesday in Edmonton before closing out a Western Canada swing Thursday in Vancouver.

Having played two of just four home games in February, the Flames play host to the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.