Goalie Marcus Hogberg signs two-year extension with Ottawa Senators

Goalie Marcus Hogberg signs two-year extension with Ottawa Senators

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Marcus Hogberg to a two-year extension.

The first year has a two-way clause with a value of US$700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $150,000 guarantee. The second year has an annual value of $700,000.

The 24-year-old Swede was 21-17-4 over 39 games with AHL Belleville last season, registering a 2.32 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts. He was named the team’s most valuable player.

The six-foot-five Hogberg made his NHL debut on Dec. 29, 2018 with Ottawa. He posted a 4.08 GAA and a .886 save percentage over four games last season with Ottawa.

