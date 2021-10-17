Goaltender Alex Bishop relishes ‘surreal’ opportunity with Maple Leafs

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Alexander Bishop warms up before the start of a game against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto on Oct. 16. Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

On Friday night Alex Bishop studied for midterms at the University of Toronto, where he is a commerce major and tends the net for its hockey team, the Varsity Blues.

Twenty-four hours later he was seated at the end of the Maple Leafs’ bench at Scotiabank Arena as insurance in case an injury occurred to Toronto goalie Jack Campbell.

“It was pretty wicked,” Bishop said.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Saturday the 24-year-old signed an amateur-tryout contract with the team to serve as its emergency backup in the crease. Because of salary-cap constraints, the Maple Leafs were unable to immediately call up someone from the AHL Marlies after backup Petr Mrazek went down with a torn groin muscle in Ottawa on Thursday.

Bishop was not called on to play in Toronto’s return engagement with the Senators on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena but enjoyed his Walter Mitty moment.

“It is not lost on me that this is a rare opportunity,” he said afterward. “I realize I am pretty lucky.”

Campbell made 20 saves and three different players scored in a 3-1 victory as the Maple Leafs finished the first week of the regular season with two wins in three games.

Bishop was at the rink for the morning skate to take shots from Auston Matthews but had no idea how the day was going to unfold. He is one of several amateur goalies the team keeps around in the event of an emergency and Saturday was simply his day in the rotation.

“I started the morning skate, and things just snowballed from there,” Bishop said.

The Varsity Blues’ season was cancelled last year because of COVID-19, so he has not played in a game even at the college level since 2020. Previous to that, he played for parts of three seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL.

Story continues below advertisement

Bishop grew up in nearby Markham and has always been a Maple Leafs fan. To skate onto the ice with them and take some shots during pregame warmups was a thrill.

“It was pretty surreal,” Bishop said. “You never really notice the flash of the cameras until you get out there. It’s pretty distracting, but it was cool.”

The last time an emergency backup goalie was used in the NHL was Feb. 22, 2020, when David Ayres entered a game in Toronto when Mrazek and Carolina’s other goalie, James Reimer, each sustained injuries. Ayres played nearly half of the game and recorded seven saves in a 6-3 defeat of the Maple Leafs. It was an embarrassment to the Toronto organization because Ayres was the Leafs’ emergency backup for the moment and had previously driven the Zamboni at Marlies games.

Each NHL home team must provide an emergency netminder who can be deployed in a pinch by either team.

Bishop was the next guy up in the rotation after Ayres.

“I was a day late,” he said. “That could have been me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Down the road, Saturday’s game will be memorable mostly only to Bishop. Wayne Simmonds, Alex Kerfoot and Michael Bunting each had a goal, defencemen Travis Dermott, Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin each had an assist and newcomer David Kampf went 10-3 in faceoffs.

What is noteworthy after three games is that the Maple Leafs have been able to win twice without Matthews, who is still recovering from wrist surgery, and without a goal yet from either Mitch Marner or John Tavares. Campbell has stopped 61 of 63 shots and will start on Monday night when the New York Rangers visit.

The goals were the first of the season for Simmonds and Kerfoot and the first as a Maple Leaf for Bunting, a 26-year-old who, as did Simmonds, grew up in the eastern Toronto suburb of Scarborough.

“It is definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” Bunting said.

Matthews is expected to play for the first time this season against the Rangers, and Michael Hutchinson was recalled on Saturday from the AHL to fill in behind Campbell. Mrazek is expected to be out for two weeks.

Bishop, meanwhile, will go back to studying for midterm exams on Tuesday and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the first period I was nervous,” Bishop said. “In the second, it started to ease up. In the third, I just soaked it all in.”

During the afternoon, he had to shut off his phone because so many people were excited for him.

“People I haven’t heard from in five or six years were messaging me,” Bishop said.