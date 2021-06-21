Golden Knights level series with OT win over Canadiens

The Golden Knights came from behind to win on Sunday night and evened their Stanley Cup semi-final series with the Canadiens at two victories apiece.
Nicolas Roy scored the game-winner for Vegas on a rebound only one minute and 18 seconds into overtime, and goalie Robin Lehner, a surprise starter, had 27 saves as the visitors silenced the home crowd at the Bell Centre.
Defenceman Brayden McNabb beat Carey Price with a wrist shot from 12 feet away to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:23 left in the third period. Paul Byron had put Montreal ahead 1-0 when he scored on a breakaway with 1:05 left in the second.
Game 5 will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.
It is a tough loss for Montreal, which appeared to be on the verge of taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Price had 19 saves in only his third loss in the last 10 post-season games.
It was the second straight overtime game between them; Montreal had won in extra time on Friday night.
Byron scored his second goal of the series and third of the post-season with 1:05 left in the second period. He was loose behind the defence when he steadied a pass into his skates by Nick Suzuki, and then snapped a puck up and over Lehner into the back of the net.
It was only the second start of the playoffs for the 29-year-old. He had not played since he allowed seven goals on 37 shots in the opening game of the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.
Marc-André Fleury had started 17 of the preceding 18 games but was benched after two straight losses to the Canadiens. Josh Anderson scored the tying goal against him on Friday with 1:55 remaining in the third period after Fleury made a terrible gaffe. Anderson then beat him again for the win.
The winner of this series plays the team that emerges from the other semi-final matchup between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. That series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Florida on Monday night.
The Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, which they accomplished in their last appearance in the finals in 1993.
Vegas is trying to reach the Stanley Cup final for the second time in its four years of existence. The Golden Knights lost in the final in their inaugural season to the Washington Capitals.
It was the second game the Canadiens were without interim head coach Dominique Ducharme on the bench. Ducharme is in isolation at home in Montreal after confirmation was received Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19. A test administered the day before in Las Vegas indicated the possibility that he could be infected.
Speaking publicly about it for the first time, Ducharme said early Sunday that he had no symptoms and that nobody close to him has COVID either.
“I wish I could go to the rink right now,” Ducharme said. “I don’t feel different than I did a week ago.”
Ducharme said that the team was not allowed outside of its hotel in Las Vegas other than to take a bus to and from the arena and to play in the first two games of the series. He said he never left his quarters other than to join other team members in the common room where they all eat. He also went to the hotel fitness centre after hours, Ducharme said.
“This is frustrating because we are doing everything that we are asked to do,” Ducharme said. “I never exposed myself. We worked all year to be there. It’s frustrating for sure.”
Assistant coach Luke Richardson has temporarily replaced him behind Montreal’s bench. Ducharme said he speaks with members of the coaching staff and players several times a day. He watched Friday night’s stirring 3-2 victory in overtime on television at home.
“It is tough to describe what it is like,” Ducharme said. “You feel helpless. All you can do is hope for the best. It is a weird situation, but we’ll get through it.”
It is unknown when Ducharme can return. He received a second COVID vaccine on June 9. It is believed that it takes two weeks after that for individuals to be fully immune.
“I’m confident I will be back before too long,” he said.
Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer missed one game during the regular season when he tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
“I am sympathetic [with Dominique],” DeBoer said Sunday. “My first thought is that I hope he and his family are healthy. I wish him the best. It’s a dangerous virus. Thankfully it is in my rear-view mirror.”
Fans at the Bell Centre were outraged during Game 3 when Canadiens forward Corey Perry was struck in the face with a high stick during overtime and no penalty was called. Perry was bleeding heavily from his nose as he left the ice. The cut took six to eight stitches to close. Perry was just getting ready to return to action when he heard the horn sound from a room beneath the arena that indicated the game had ended.
“It was fun to at least be part of the celebration,” Perry, 36, said.
Perry said he has received a couple of explanations as to why Vegas was not assessed a penalty, and that he is not satisfied.
“We all know it was a high stick,” Perry said.