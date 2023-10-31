Open this photo in gallery: Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden collides with Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki during the second period. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in a shootout on Oct. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.Ian Maule/The Associated Press

Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theordore scored in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Monday night.

Paul Cotter and William Carrier scored in regulation, and Adin Hill made 37 saves as the Golden Knights improved to a league-best 9-0-1.

Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

The Golden Knights went to overtime for the third game in four nights, after losing to the Blackhawks in the extra period on Friday and winning a shootout in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jack Eichel had a chance to win the game for Vegas in the extra period with a penalty shot after Suzuki tried to stop him on a breakaway, but Montembeault stymied the shot with a brilliant pad save.

Cotter opened the scoring with a power-play goal when he ripped a shot from the top of the right circle with just under five minutes remaining in the first. It was his third goal of the season and the fourth time in six games he registered a point.

Monahan got his team-leading fifth goal when Hill misplayed the puck trying to clear it during a penalty kill. Instead, Hill fed Monahan, who was left alone with an empty net to tie it 5 1/2 minutes into the second period. It was the first short-handed goal allowed by Vegas this season.

The Golden Knights, outshot 11-2 in second period, regained the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the period when Chandler Stephenson slipped a pass across the slot to Carrier, who was there to chip the puck past Montembeault.

The Canadiens continued to keep the pressure on Hill in the third, having outshot Vegas 13-5 before Suzuki finally broke through with 4:18 left to tie the score at 2-2. It was Suzuki’s second goal of the season, and fourth of his career against his former team.

Up next

Canadiens: Visit Arizona on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.