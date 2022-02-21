Montreal Canadiens' Rem Potlick collides with Toronto Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Feb. 21, 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs returned to the scene of the crime on Monday. It was their first meaningful contest at the Bell Centre since May 29, 2021, when they lost Game 6 in overtime to the Canadiens during last year’s playoffs.

Despite once holding a 3-1 series lead, Toronto was eliminated by Montreal two nights later on home ice in a defeat that was as devastating to the franchise as it was humiliating.

Only a quirk in scheduling and COVID-19 prevented hockey’s forever rivals from waging battle again sooner in la belle province. But what happened there in the summer of 2021 is still a scab that won’t heal for those who were on the losing side.

Sure, Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs defenceman, has plenty of memories of Montreal. But one in particular came to mind when he was questioned about it a few hours before the puck drop.

“Being here in the playoffs last year stands out but not for the right reasons,” Rielly said. Upon a return to the arena, he said, “You definitely get those feelings again.”

If this was a feel-good opportunity to at least tamp them down a bit, it was an abysmal failure. Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield each scored in the first period as the Canadiens rolled to an easy 5-2 victory, their third in a row and third in six games under interim head coach Martin St. Louis.

In a season where things have gone terribly wrong in Montreal, the fans were happily singing in the second period. It got so bad for the Maple Leafs that Jason Spezza got into a row with Nick Suzuki after the latter levelled Toronto defenceman Justin Holl with a clean, hard hit 29 seconds before the second intermission.

The loss was the second straight and fourth in six games for Toronto, which is 32-14-3 and third in the NHL’s Atlantic Division. Montreal, which is plumbing the league’s depths after reaching the last Stanley Cup final, improved to 11-33-7. It is last among the eight teams in the division.

A year ago, the long-time adversaries saw each other 10 times in 56 regular-games and 17 in 63 overall. Before Monday, they had played just once during the 2021-2022 campaign – a 2-1 Toronto win on opening night at Scotiabank Arena.

Back then the Maple Leafs were smarting from being ousted in the first round (again) and the Canadiens still brimming with optimism. Now they are headed in opposite directions – one to the playoffs and the other into an unexpected rebuilding effort.

The similarities kind of end at both being NHL teams. The Maple Leafs are at or near the top in many statistical categories, at the same time the Canadiens are near or at the bottom. Montreal has only two players with 10 goals (Anderson, now 12, and Rem Pitlick, 10). Suzuki is its leading scorer with 30 points and only two other players have reached 20.

Toronto has eight players with 20 points or more.

Not that it matters on any one evening. Anderson tapped in a backhand three minutes into the game to put Montreal ahead 1-0. Then Caufield scored on a pretty two-on-one with Anderson to make it 2-0 with 50 seconds left in the first period.

The goal, which was knuckled past Toronto goaltender Petr Mrazek, was the fifth in six games for Caufield with St. Louis behind the bench. The rookie winger had one in 30 games before Dominique Ducharme was discharged as head coach.

Almost quicker than you can say, “Okay, boys, let’s get one back early,” the Maple Leafs fell behind 3-0 when Mike Hoffman scored on a breakaway 38 seconds into the second period. Jake Muzzin coughed up a turnover to start the chain of events. Anderson scored for a second time four minutes before the second intermission and Pitlick added another two minutes later.

To make matters worse, Muzzin banged his head on the ice after a collision with Montreal defenceman Chris Wideman with three ticks left on the clock in the second and did not return. Muzzin has already missed significant action with a concussion this year.

Sam Montembeault, who had won just three of 17 starts this year, picked up the win in Montreal’s net. He had 35 saves. Mrazek, who had won four of his previous five outings, stopped 19 of 24 shots in a miserable performance.

The Maple Leafs got goals from Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall early in the third period but by then they had dug too deep a hole. They play again on Tuesday in Columbus against the Blue Jackets in what could mark the debut of defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The latter was acquired late Saturday along with Ryan Dzingel in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes for Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick in 2023 or 2025.

Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas seems especially pleased to have landed Lyubushkin, who has toiled in relative anonymity in the desert.

“What makes Lyubushkin attractive is that we don’t have a lot of guys that have his utility,” Dubas said Sunday. “He is a big right-shot defenceman, is strong defensively and is able to kill penalties and play with a little more physicality than we may have.

“He has kind of been under the radar in Arizona and we thought compared to the market on other types of guys it was a good bet for us.”

Toronto also announced it had acquired veteran goalie Carter Hutton from Arizona during Monday night’s loss.