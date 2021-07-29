 Skip to main content
Hockey

Habs’ sponsors satisfied with team owner’s apology for drafting Logan Mailloux

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Corporate sponsors for the Montreal Canadiens are saying they are satisfied with the apology from team owner Geoff Molson for drafting a player who was convicted of a sex crime in Sweden.

Rotisserie chicken company Groupe St-Hubert and financial services firm Desjardins Group said today they are maintaining their relationship with the team after publicly questioning the Habs’ decision to draft 18-year-old Logan Mailloux.

The Habs’ choice in the NHL Entry Draft last week was roundly criticized because the hockey player had been fined by Swedish authorities last year after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Molson issued a statement Wednesday saying Mailloux’s actions “do not reflect the values” of the team and the Habs had no intention of harming the victim when they selected him, adding that the team is committed to educating people about sexual consent.

Groupe St-Hubert said in a statement the company is confident the Canadiens organization will take action to raise awareness about sexual misconduct.

Desjardins said in a statement it is satisfied with the sincerity of Molson’s apology.

