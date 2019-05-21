 Skip to main content

Halifax mayor Mike Savage asking employers to jump on Mooseheads bandwagon

Halifax mayor Mike Savage asking employers to jump on Mooseheads bandwagon

Halifax, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Halifax Mooseheads Antoine Morand, centre, scores on Guelph Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich in first period 2019 Memorial Cup action in Halifax on May 19, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Mayor Mike Savage is asking employers in his city to give their employees some leeway, even forgiveness, ahead of Wednesday’s “glorious day in Halifax sports.”

The host Mooseheads face the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a rematch of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final Wednesday night at the Memorial Cup.

A win sends Halifax directly to the tournament final, while also serving up some revenge against the team that beat it in six games to win the President’s Cup right in the Mooseheads’ arena.

Savage tweeted out an open letter to “employers, managers and supervisors” on Monday night to highlight the importance of the game in the city, requesting as many fans as possible show their support for the Mooseheads.

Prior to the Mooseheads-Huskies game at Scotiabank Centre, HFX Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League will host the Vaughan Azzurri in a Canadian Championship soccer matchup.

Savage offered some advice on how to treat employees on Thursday if they were out the night before rooting for either home team.

“It is quite likely that throughout our municipality a good number of employees will be operating at a reduced capacity on Thursday,” said the letter.

“You might be wondering how you can best support your staff in this time. Simple measures can go a long way. Consider, for example, postponing the morning meeting and ensuring water in the cooler is full. Perhaps have a few salty snacks on hand in the lunchroom.”

Savage added a suggestion for snacks, saying: “I recommend kettle-cooked chips, though pretzels will do in a pinch.”

If an employee calls in sick or late on Thursday morning, Savage hopes their boss will respond with a simple and understanding, “no prob.”

“Rest assured, this glorious day in Halifax sports will be the stuff of legends. We all have a role in making it fun,” Savage said in closing the letter.

The Mooseheads won the Memorial Cup for the first and only time in 2013. Halifax also played host in 2000.

