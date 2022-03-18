Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp can't get his shot past Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark as Brandon Carlo defends during the first period in Winnipeg. The Bruins won 4-2 on March 18, 2022.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period to help lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Hall took advantage of a bouncing puck in front of the net and put a rebound past goalie Connor Hellebuyck for his 13th goal of the season that broke a 2-2 tie.

Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy with a short-handed empty-net goal also scored for Boston, which was playing the third game (2-1-0) of a four-game road trip that ends Monday in Montreal. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins (38-19-5), who were without captain Patrice Bergeron (arm) for a second straight game. He was replaced by Jack Studnicka between Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

The Bruins are 4-1-0 in their last five games.

Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg (28-24-10), which had won four of their last five games heading into the match.

Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots for Winnipeg, which was starting a stretch of six games in 10 days. They travel to Chicago for a Sunday match.

Forward Andrew Copp was back on the ice for the Jets. He missed one game for precautionary reasons after taking a heavy hit in last Sunday’s game against St. Louis.

Boston outshot Winnipeg 14-11 in the first period and 22-4 in the second.

Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers got a penalty shot 4:34 into opening period after being tripped by Mike Reilly. The speedy Ehlers chose to go in slow at Ullmark, who turned aside the shot with a pad.

Both teams had a power play, with Hellebuyck making a quick stop on David Pastrnak, who was playing in his 500th career NHL game.

Winnipeg didn’t get a shot on goal until 12:36 into the second period, while the Bruins had 15 at that point, including two that went into the net.

Marchand began the scoring at 4:42 on a two-on-one with DeBrusk, collecting his 25th goal of the season.

Frederic made it 2-0 when the puck was inadvertently tapped to him in the slot and he went to the side of Hellebuyck and put a backhand behind the goalie at 7:12.

The Jets didn’t start low in the third period, putting 10 shots at Ullmark in the first six minutes and scoring on two of them.

Lowry tipped in a Evgeny Svechnikov shot at 2:29 and Ehlers made it 2-2 at 3:54.

Kyle Connor assisted on Ehlers’ goal, extending his point streak to six games with five goals and six assists.

Pastrnak went to the penalty box at 6:59 for hooking, but Ullmark denied Mark Scheifele in a scramble in front of the net and stopped three other scoring attempts.

The Bruins had the man advantage twice in the final eight minutes of the third and Hall made good on the second opportunity.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for the extra attacker with 1:39, then got another body when Boston forward Erik Haula was called for tripped six seconds later, but McAvoy got his empty-netter with 31 seconds left.