The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Laura Fortino as the Ontario Hockey League’s first-ever female assistant coach on Monday.

Fortino, a Hamilton native and a former member of the Canadian women’s national team, was also appointed as the team’s director of player of development.

The 31-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

She has also competed in six world championships, earning a gold medal in 2012 to go with five silver and a bronze.

Fortino previously helped coach and mentor the team in training and development camps, according to Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios.

Hamilton is the reigning OHL champion and made the 2022 Memorial Cup final before falling to the Saint John Sea Dogs.