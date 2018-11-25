 Skip to main content

Hanifin, Smith lead Calgary Flames 6-1 win over Arizona Coyotes

Hanifin, Smith lead Calgary Flames 6-1 win over Arizona Coyotes

Bob Baum
Glendale, Ariz.
The Associated Press
Noah Hanifin and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.

Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 remaining.

Calgary Flames center Mark Jankowski, right, scores a short-handed goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 25, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press

Three of the Flames’ goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five shorted-handed goals in their last two games.

Sean Monahan and T.J. Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Flames rebounded from a loss at Las Vegas on Friday night and have won four of five. Arizona has lost four in a row, counting an overtime loss, and has been outscored 11-2 in the two games since goalie Antti Raanta returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary coach Tim Peters wasn’t around to watch about 10 minutes of the game after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period. He needed stitches and returned late in the period.

About the only thing that did go wrong for Calgary was Elias Lindholm’s failed penalty shot attempt, the puck knocked away by Raanta.

Hanifin’s first goal came on a power play and his second was short-handed. The Flames’ two other short-handed goals, by Brodie and Jankowski, came in a 24-second span in the third period.

