 Skip to main content

Hockey Harassment trial of former Senators executive Randy Lee rescheduled for December

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Harassment trial of former Senators executive Randy Lee rescheduled for December

John Wawrow
BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Associated Press

The harassment trial of former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has been rescheduled for Dec. 20.

The nonjury trial was to have begun Friday in Buffalo City Court.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in Buffalo in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee faces up to 15 days in jail if convicted on the violation charge of harassment. Lee was suspended by the Senators and then resigned in August after 23 years with the team.

The driver’s lawyer, Charles Desmond, told The Associated Press on Thursday his client is suffering “a lot of pain and emotional distress” and is receiving medical treatment and counselling.

Desmond plans a civil suit against Lee once the trial is completed.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019