 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Haula helps Hurricanes earn 3-1 win over Montreal

Ken Tysiac
RALEIGH, N.C.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dec 31, 2019; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) is congratulated by defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) after his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena.

James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves in his first start of the season, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists for the Hurricanes (24-14-2), who won their second straight game after a three-game losing streak. Ryan Dzingel scored into an empty net.

Max Domi scored for the seventh straight game for the Canadiens (18-16-6), who dropped their third straight and closed out a seven-game trip with a record of 3-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Petr Mrazek stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Hurricanes, including a save on a breakaway by Phillip Danault when the score was tied 1-1 in the first period.

Ryan Poehling appeared to tie the score at 2-2 for Montreal with 8:08 remaining in the third period, but a replay review after a challenge by the Hurricanes concluded that Danault interfered with Mrazek on the play.

Haula opened the season with eight goals in his first 14 games before missing 19 of the next 21 due to injury. In five games since returning Dec. 21, he has three goals and six points, none bigger than his second-period score Tuesday.

Carolina entered the game with the seventh-most points in the Eastern Conference and looking to build on Saturday’s win over Washington. The meeting with Montreal was the second game in a seven-game homestand that presents a critical opportunity to gain points in the standings near the midway point of the season.

With the score tied 1-1, Haula parked in front of the net and converted a feed from Brett Pesce after Teravainen started a rush with a clever pass to Pesce. That was the only goal of the second period.

Aho opened the scoring for the Hurricanes on a power play just 1:55 into the game when he batted the rebound of a Haula shot into the net. A replay review confirmed that the puck was below Aho’s shoulder when he hit it, so the goal was allowed to stand.

Domi evened the score at 1-1 later in the first when he poked the puck away from Teravainen in the Carolina zone and capitalized on the turnover by send a wrist shot from the slot high into the net on Mrazek’s glove side.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies