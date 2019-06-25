 Skip to main content

Hayley Wickenheiser one of top candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame selection

Hayley Wickenheiser one of top candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame selection

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser celebrates after beating the USA 3-2 in overtime at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 21, 2014.

Paul Chiasson/The Associated Press

Canada’s Hayley Wickenheiser is one of the headliners among eligible players for selection into the Hockey Hall of Fame today.

The class of 2019 will be announced this afternoon.

Wickenheiser is a 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask. She was one of the top players on four Olympic champion Canadian women’s teams.

Wickenheiser retired as the country’s all-time leading scorer after 23 years on the national team. She now works at the assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

American forward Jenny Potter, Canadian goalie Kim St-Pierre and Canadian forward Jennifer Botterill also are eligible this year.

In the men’s category, first-year candidates include forwards Vincent Lecavalier and Brad Richards.

Returning candidates include forwards Daniel Alfredsson, Theoren Fleury and Jeremy Roenick, goalie Curtis Joseph and defenceman Doug Wilson.

