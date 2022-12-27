Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt’s early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup.
The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams – and a squad of Canadian professionals – hosted by HC Davos.
Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead.
Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win.
Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-0) at the 17:16-mark of the second period.
Goalie Connor Hughes stopped 22 shots for Canada.
Neither team scored on the power play. Davos was 0-for-4 and Canada 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
“I thought as a team game, we played a lot better and a lot more connected, which is what I envisioned our team doing. It’s tough, we got two unlucky bounces to start the game,” said head coach Travis Green.
“Give our team credit, they stuck with their game. I really believe we were a better team tonight than we were last game against a pretty good team; that Davos team is fast.”
Canada, winless in two starts, will play in Thursday’s quarter-finals against an opponent still to be determined.