Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg makes a save on a Dallas Stars shot during the second period at the American Airlines Center. The Stars won 5-4 on Dec. 15, 2023.

Miro Heiskanen and Matt Duchene scored 44 seconds apart in the third period, and Dallas beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Friday night after Stars goalie Jake Oettinger departed with a lower-body injury.

Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas, which trailed 4-2 midway through the second.

Oettinger left eight minutes into the game. He was replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who stopped 25 of 27 shots and improved to 6-1-1.

Drake Batherson scored two goals for Ottawa, and Jakob Chychrun had three assists. Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored.

Senators goalie Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his 10th start of the season.

Ottawa played without veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was scheduled for his 700th career NHL game. The team said Tarasenko was attending to a family matter.

Tarasenko’s replacement, Rourke Chartier, left after two periods with an upper-body injury after fellow forward Mathieu Joseph departed after the first period with a lower-body injury.