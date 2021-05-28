 Skip to main content
Hockey

Henrique posts second straight three-point game as Canada downs Kazakhstan at worlds

RIGA, Latvia
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Adam Henrique celebrates after scoring a goal during a Group B match against Kazakhstan, at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on May 28, 2021.

Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

Canada captain Adam Henrique brought the offence again in a 4-2 win over Kazakhstan on Friday at the world hockey championship.

Henrique had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game as Canada moved into sixth place in Group B with six points (two regulation wins, three regulation losses).

Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist for Canada, while Cole Perfetti scored the game-winner.

Nikita Mikhailis had both goals for Kazakhstan.

Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for Canada. Andrei Shutov stopped 32 shots for Kazakhstan.

The top four teams in each pool at the end of the preliminary round advance to the quarterfinals. Canada moved to within a point of fourth-place Kazakhstan in the Group B standings, but still has its work cut out to avoid missing the playoffs at the tournament for the first time.

Latvia was also at seven points entering its game against Norway later Friday. Canada has two games left – against winless Italy on Sunday and 2019 champion Finland on Tuesday – to make up precious ground.

Mangiapane, who made his debut at this tournament in Canada’s 4-2 win over Norway on Wednesday, scored for the second straight game when he put Canada up 1-0 with the only goal of the first period.

Henrique struck just over a minute into the second period to put Canada up 2-0, but Kazakhstan got one back on Mikhailis’s first goal at 4:30 of the second frame.

Mikhailis tied it with a goal 1:31 into the third period, but Perfetti put Canada back in front at 7:40 of the third.

Brown capped the scoring with an empty-net goal.

In Group A action, Sweden defeated Britain 4-1. Denmark and Belarus played later Friday.

