Captain Hilary Knight scored the overtime winner as the United States women’s national hockey team improved to 3-0 in its Rivalry Series with a 3-2 win over Canada on Thursday.

Knight, who also produced an assist, scored on the power play with a one-timer past Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens 28 seconds into the extra period after Emily Clark took a penalty late in the third.

Taylor Heise and Abbey Murphy assisted on the game-winning goal at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Murphy and Kirsten Simms also scored for the U.S., while netminder Aerin Frankel stopped 32 shots to fend off the Canadians.

Danielle Serdachny and Clark had the goals for Canada, which outshot the Americans a combined 26-9 in the second and third periods. Desbiens finished with 19 saves.

The Americans won 3-1 in Tempe, Ariz., and 5-2 in Los Angeles last month to open the seven-game series.

They’ve now won four straight games over Canada dating back to their 6-3 win in the gold-medal game of April’s world championships.

The teams next meet in Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday before the series shifts to Saskatchewan for games in Saskatoon and Regina on Feb. 7 and 9. Game 7 takes place in St. Paul. Minn., on Feb. 11.

The Rivalry Series is a lead-up to the world championships, which will be held in Utica, N.Y., from April 3-14.