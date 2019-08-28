 Skip to main content

Hockey Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos leaving Sportsnet after two decades

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos leaving Sportsnet after two decades

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hockey commentator Nick Kypreos takes pictures with fans before an airing of Hockey Night in Canada in Toronto on Dec. 6, 2014.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos is leaving Sportsnet after almost 21 years with the broadcaster.

Kypreos issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he and Sportsnet have agreed to part ways after he was part of the cable network’s launch in Oct. 1998.

“From covering Sid’s golden goal in Vancouver to a Saturday night seat on Hockey Night in Canada, I could not have asked for more,” he said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most of all, I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the hockey fans. Simply put, hockey is nothing without you.”

Kypreos joined Sportsnet after an eight-season NHL career with Washington, Hartford, the New York Rangers and Toronto.

In a statement, Sportsnet called Kypreos an “integral part of Sportsnet’s hockey coverage for over 20 years.”

“Over that time, he’s established himself as one of the most trusted and respected names in Canadian sports broadcasting,” the statement continued.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter