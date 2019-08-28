Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos leaving Sportsnet after two decades

Open this photo in gallery Hockey commentator Nick Kypreos takes pictures with fans before an airing of Hockey Night in Canada in Toronto on Dec. 6, 2014. Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Hockey analyst Nick Kypreos is leaving Sportsnet after almost 21 years with the broadcaster.

Kypreos issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying he and Sportsnet have agreed to part ways after he was part of the cable network’s launch in Oct. 1998.

“From covering Sid’s golden goal in Vancouver to a Saturday night seat on Hockey Night in Canada, I could not have asked for more,” he said in the statement.

“Most of all, I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the hockey fans. Simply put, hockey is nothing without you.”

Kypreos joined Sportsnet after an eight-season NHL career with Washington, Hartford, the New York Rangers and Toronto.

In a statement, Sportsnet called Kypreos an “integral part of Sportsnet’s hockey coverage for over 20 years.”

“Over that time, he’s established himself as one of the most trusted and respected names in Canadian sports broadcasting,” the statement continued.