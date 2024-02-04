June 18, 2018: Hockey Canada Foundation holds a charity gala event in London, Ont., during which the Canadian world junior hockey team is celebrated for winning gold earlier in the year. The incident that prompted the sexual-assault allegations occurs later that night.

June 19, 2018: The stepfather of the complainant informs Hockey Canada that his stepdaughter alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the Canadian team at the Delta Armouries hotel the night before. According to Hockey Canada, it speaks to its insurance provider then calls London police, who begin investigating. The same day, Hockey Canada opens its own third-party investigation, using a Toronto law firm.

February, 2019: London Police close their investigation, deeming there is not enough evidence to lay charges.

September, 2020: Hockey Canada closes its investigation.

April 20, 2022: The complainant, a woman identified in court documents as E.M., files a lawsuit against Hockey Canada.

May 26, 2022: TSN reports that Hockey Canada settled a $3.55-million lawsuit with the complainant.

June 2, 2022: Then-sport minister Pascale St-Onge calls for an inquiry into whether Hockey Canada used taxpayer dollars to settle the lawsuit.

June 15, 2022: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks of the NHL’s own investigation into the matter and vows the league will be “transparent” about its findings.

June 20, 2022: Hockey Canada executives are called before a parliamentary committee, the first in a series of hearings, to face questioning over the organization’s handling of the complaint.

June 22, 2022: The federal government freezes Hockey Canada’s funding.

July 14, 2022: Hockey Canada’s third-party investigation is reopened, requiring all players to participate this time.

July 19, 2022: The Globe reveals details of Hockey Canada’s multimillion-dollar reserve, called the National Equity Fund, used to pay out settlements in sexual-assault cases – a fund fed partly by registration fees, without the knowledge of parents and players.

July 22, 2022: The London police reopen their investigation.

Aug. 6, 2022: Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour steps down, the first of several leaders from the federation to resign.

Oct. 11, 2022: Hockey Canada announces its board of directors will step down and says CEO Scott Smith has departed.

April 16, 2023: Ms. St-Onge reinstates Hockey Canada’s funding.

July, 2023: Hockey Canada hires new CEO Katherine Henderson.

Jan. 21, 2024: The Calgary Flames say Dillon Dubé has been granted an indefinite leave of absence to deal with mental-health issues, and that he is in the care of professionals.

Jan. 23, 2024: Philadelphia Flyers say Carter Hart has been granted an indefinite leave of absence.

Jan. 24, 2024: The Globe and Mail reports that five members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team have been told to surrender to police to face sexual-assault charges.

Jan. 24, 2024: The New Jersey Devils say Cal Foote and Michael McLeod have been granted leaves of absence; and Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta grants a leave for Alex Formenton.

Jan 28, 2024: Mr. Formenton surrenders at the London Police headquarters, and his lawyers say he will plead not guilty.

Jan. 30, 2024: Lawyers confirm that Mr. McLeod, Mr. Foote, Mr. Dubé and Mr. Hart also face charges. The lawyers say they plan to defend themselves vigorously against the allegations.

Jan. 31, 2024: Charges are formally sworn in court. The charging document reveals that each player is charged with one count of sexual assault. The document also shows that Mr. McLeod faces a second charge of sexual assault for being a “party to the offence” though the nature of that charge is not explained.

Feb. 5, 2024: The five players will have their first court appearance, where their lawyers are expected to appear on their behalf. London Police plan a news conference to discuss their investigation.