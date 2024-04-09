Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that it has hired Jaime Boldt as its first governance adviser.

Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said in a release that Boldt will help ensure that Hockey Canada’s governance model is “effective, sustainable and efficient.”

Boldt is an adjunct professor at the University of Regina’s Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy and joins Hockey Canada after five years as the executive director of the Globe Theatre in Saskatchewan’s capital.

She has also worked as a consultant with Canadian Women & Sport and is a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council.

Hockey Canada has undergone a governance overhaul since allegations of sexual assault against players on its 2003 and 2018 world junior teams surfaced in 2022.

That included the resignation of the entire board and president and CEO Scott Smith in October 2022, and the hiring of Henderson as the organization’s first female president and CEO in September 2023.