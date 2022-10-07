Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, China, Aug. 28, 2019.Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Another major sponsor has added its name to the list of companies distancing themselves from Hockey Canada, amid an ongoing backlash over how the organization has handled allegations of sexual assault.

On Friday, Nike said it would pause support for Hockey Canada – the last premier marketing sponsor to make such an announcement.

“We’re deeply concerned by the ongoing reports around Hockey Canada,” spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John wrote in a statement, calling for “substantive action” to transform hockey for the future.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and await more information regarding Hockey Canada’s actions to address the findings in these investigations and create a safe environment for all athletes,” she wrote.