Scott Smith speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday December 1, 2016.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada said Wednesday it has halted the use of a special multimillion-dollar fund it used to settle alleged sexual assault claims, which it did not disclose to players and parents was funded by registration fees.

The move comes after a Globe and Mail investigation revealed this week that Hockey Canada used registration fees it said were collected for insurance to build the National Equity Fund, but didn’t tell players and parents how some of that money was being used.

The fund allowed Hockey Canada to settle a variety of claims on its own, outside of the courts, without an investigation by its insurance company.

The Globe revealed the fund had exceeded $15-million in recent years, though very little was disclosed about how it operated, and that some of the money went towards settling sexual assault claims outside its own insurance policies. Hockey Canada could deploy the money at its discretion with little outside scrutiny.

“Effective immediately, the National Equity Fund will no longer be used to settle sexual assault claims,” Hockey Canada said in a statement Wednesday.

“Hockey Canada recognizes we have significant work to do to rebuild trust with Canadians. We know we need to hold ourselves accountable. That is why we are beginning a full governance review of our organization that will be overseen by an independent third party, This will include the National Equity Fund,” the statement said.

“While we respect that process, we also recognize some actions cannot wait.”

The announcement is a reversal of course for Hockey Canada, which is facing criticism for its handling of an alleged sexual assault involving eight hockey players, including members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.

The Globe obtained documents that showed the fund carried a balance $8.9-million in 2021, and contained as much as $15.6-million in 2016. It also earned more than a million dollars some years in interest and investment revenue from stocks and bonds.

At recent federal hearings, Hockey Canada chief executive officer Scott Smith said Hockey Canada did not use federal funding to settle a $3.55-million lawsuit stemming from the alleged 2018 sexual assault. Instead, Mr. Smith said the organization “liquidated a portion of our investments,” to settle for an undisclosed amount.

He did not give details, however, on where the money came from.

The Globe found Hockey Canada used the National Equity Fund to pay out settlements on alleged sexual assaults and other cases at its discretion without involving its insurance company.

Revelations about the fund raised new questions about how Hockey Canada handles sexual assault cases, at a time when it has been accused by federal MPs of trying to sweep the alleged sexual assault in 2018 under the rug, without conducting a full or proper investigation.

In a statement of claim, a woman known as E.M. in the documents, alleged she engaged in sex with one player in a hotel room in London after a Hockey Canada event that summer, but did not consent when several players entered the room. The allegations have not been proven in court. Lawyers for several of the unnamed players dispute the claim.

At the hearings in Ottawa, Mr. Smith said Hockey Canada couldn’t determine what transpired or which players were alleged to be involved, despite deciding to pay out the claim.

Based on the timeline put forward by Mr. Smith, Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit a few weeks after being informed of the lawsuit, and without having completed an investigation into the matter.

Asked why the organization moved so quickly to settle, despite not being able to determine the facts of the case, former Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney told the hearings they believed it was best for the alleged victim.

Hockey Canada also told the hearings it has dealt with an average of one to two sexual assault cases a year for the past six years, which has raised questions among MPs in Ottawa about how many settlements Hockey Canada has paid out in the past without scrutiny.

The Globe found Hockey Canada charges players, from beginner Timbits Hockey to senior leagues, $23.80 for insurance, administration and other fees. However, it does not disclose that some of the money goes toward settling claims of sexual assault that are deemed uninsurable or do not involve the insurer investigating.

After the Globe’s investigation was published Prime Minster Justin Trudeau criticized Hockey Canada on Tuesday.

“What we’re learning today is absolutely unacceptable,” Mr. Trudeau said. “I think right now it’s hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada.”

He echoed the thoughts of hockey parents who have told The Globe they are upset to learn their child’s registration fees may have contributed to such settlements.

“A few years ago I had my son in hockey, and when I think about the culture that is apparently permeating the highest orders of that organization, I can understand why so many parents, so many Canadians who take such pride in our national winter sport, are absolutely disgusted by what’s going on,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Hockey Canada said the fund will continue to be used for other purposes, though it will no longer be deployed toward undisclosed settlements of alleged sexual assault claims.

“Instead, it will be exclusively dedicated towards safety, wellness and equity initiatives, as well as insurance across our organization,” Hockey Canada said.

Those activities comprised 98 per cent of its resources between 2014 and 2021, the statement said, and included other expenditures, such as, “counselling and treatment for players, concussion research grants to the Canadian Hockey League, criminal record checks of Hockey Canada staff, donations to Kids Help Phone, as well as a range of safety initiatives.”

It is unclear to what extent these uses of the fund are disclosed to parents when registration fees are collected.

Hockey Canada is now undertaking a review of its governance and may set up a fund to support sexual assault victims that would be subject to outside scrutiny.

“Should the review determine that a fund to support victims of sexual assault is required, as is common in other sporting organizations, we will ensure all claims are subject to the approval of an independent third-party,” Hockey Canada said in the statement.

“Canadians have been loud and clear: you expect our national sport and those representing it to work hard to earn your trust each day. We have heard you and are committed to making the changes necessary to allow us to be the organization you expect us to be, and to restore your confidence and trust in us.”