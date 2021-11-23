The Hockey Hall of Fame has added former United States women's captain Cammi Granato to its selection committee.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Hockey Hall of Fame has added former United States women’s captain Cammi Granato to its selection committee and promoted former NHL star Mike Gartner to chair.

Granato captained the Americans to the gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. She was also on the American team that won silver at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was a key member of 10 world championship medallists (one gold, nine silver) and seven 4 Nations Cup medallists (two gold, five silver) between 1990 and 2005.

Granato is currently a scout for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. She remains the career leading scorer of the U.S. women’s team with 343 points (186 goals, 157 assists).

Granato and Canada’s Angela James were the first women inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2010.

She is the second women to be named to the Hall of Fame’s selection committee after Canada’s Cassie Campbell-Pascall.

Gartner, a member of the selection committee since 2009, had 1,335 points (708 goals, 627 assists) over 19 NHL seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Gartner replaces John Davidson, who is retiring from the committee after 22 years, including seven as chair.