 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe diagnosed with oral cancer

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Montreal Canadiens' player Guy Lapointe smiles as poses at the Canadiens' Hall of Fame in Montreal on June 19, 2014.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens say that Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.

The cancer is located at the base of the tongue and Lapointe will begin treatments in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement also says this form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe, a Montreal native, played most of his 16-year NHL career with the Canadiens.

The defenceman won the Stanley Cup on six occasions with Montreal before closing out his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies