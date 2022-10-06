A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Aug. 2, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Hockey Manitoba on Thursday asked Hockey Canada’s leadership team and board of directors to step down.

A defender of Hockey Canada previously, Hockey Manitoba asked for the resignations in the wake of an emergency meeting that occurred on Wednesday night.

In doing so, it became the first provincial hockey body to request wholesale changes atop the organization that oversees hockey in Canada.

“Hockey Manitoba’s board of directors support the call by Members of Parliament for a change in Hockey Canada’s leadership at the senior staff level and board,” the statement reads.

Further, Hockey Manitoba called for a review of Hockey Canada’s action plan to include consultation from experts or organizations working in education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, bullying, and discrimination.

On Tuesday, Hockey Quebec’s board of directors passed a resolution saying it will withhold a $3 fee that Hockey Canada collects from each player for general registration costs. Taking a different approach, the Ontario Hockey Federation on Wednesday informed Hockey Canada it does not want those fees collected this year and is awaiting a confirmation they will be halted.

The Ontario Hockey Federation said it made an initial request on July 29 that went unheeded and has asked again.

Hockey Quebec said it made the decision because of concerns over Hockey Canada’s recent conduct and its handling of the investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2018, including revelations that player registration fees were used to settle a $3.55-million lawsuit associated with the incident, for an undisclosed sum.

In addition, on Thursday Canadian Tire, a major sponsor of Hockey Canada, announced it was permanently severing its ties. A number of other major supporters, including Tim Hortons, Scotiabank, Telus and Chevrolet have said it will not forward any funds to Hockey Canada during the 2022-23 NHL season.

In August, Hockey Manitoba executive director Peter Woods defended hockey Canada’s actions in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal.

In an interview with the CBC, he said claims that it had mishandled things was a bit argumentative and said, “There was nothing clandestine about it at all.”