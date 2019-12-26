 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Host Czechs open world juniors with upset 4-3 win over Russia

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Russia's Nikita Rtishev (left) challenges the Czech Republic's Jan Sir during both teams' opening game at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The host Czechs beat Russia 4-3 on Dec. 26, 2019.

Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist as the host Czech Republic opened the world junior hockey championship with a 4-3 win over Russia on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Jenik — an Arizona Coyotes prospect playing for the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs — scored what turned into the winner with just under three minutes to go in the second while on a 5-on-3 power play.

Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also found the back of the net for the Czech Republic (1-0-0), which finished seventh in 2019 after bowing out in the quarterfinals against the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for the win in the Group B matchup.

Yego Zamula had a pair of goals and Vasili Podkolzin also scored for Russia (0-1-0), last year’s bronze medallists.

Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals in two periods of work to take the loss for the Russians. Amir Miftakhov came in to play the third.

Boston Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko of the Czech Republic injured his knee in the opening minute of the game and didn’t return.

SWITZERLAND 5 KAZAKHSTAN 3

TRINEC — Matthew Verboon scored twice while Gian-Marco Wetter potted the eventual winner midway through the third as Switzerland toppled Kazakhstan.

Jeremi Gerber and Joel Salzberger also scored for the Swiss (1-0-0) in the Group A matchup. Luca Hollenstein made 16 saves.

Maxim Musorov struck twice and Ruslan Demin added the other for Kazakhstan (0-1-0). Vladislav Nurek kicked out 29 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

SWEDEN 3 FINLAND 2 (OT)

TRINEC — Alexander Holtz scored in overtime after Nils Hoglander potted a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in regulation as Sweden edged the defending gold medallists.

Samuel Fagemo rounded out the offence for the Swedes (1-0-0) in their Group A opener. Hugo Alnefelt had 23 saves.

Patrik Puistola and kristian Tanus had goals for Finalnd (0-0-1). Justus Annunen stopped 45-of-48 shots.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies