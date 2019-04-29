 Skip to main content

Hockey Hughes sets record as U.S. defeats Canada for bronze in under-18 tournament

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Hughes sets record as U.S. defeats Canada for bronze in under-18 tournament

ORNSKOLDSVIK
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jack Hughes is NHL Central Scouting’s top North American prospect heading into the 2019 NHL draft, where the New Jersey Devils will have the first overall pick.

The Associated Press

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists on Sunday to set a new tournament scoring record as the United States defeated Canada 5-2 in the bronze-medal game of the 2019 under-18 men’s hockey championship.

Hughes’ three-point effort gave him 20 points at the 2019 tournament to add to the 12 he had in 2018. The combined 32 points eclipsed the previous record of 31 set by Alex Ovechkin in 2002 and 2003.

Hughes is NHL Central Scouting’s top North American prospect heading into the 2019 NHL draft, where the New Jersey Devils will have the first overall pick.

Story continues below advertisement

Cam York had two goals for the United States, while Alex Turcotte and Bobby Brink also scored.

Dylan Cozens and Nathan Légaré scored for Canada, which hasn’t won gold at the tournament since 2013.

Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the United States.

Nolan Maier stopped 36 shots for Canada.

Sweden won its first under-18 title when it beat Russia 4-3 in overtime in the gold-medal game later on Sunday. Lucas Raymond had a hat trick for Sweden, including the game-winner.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter