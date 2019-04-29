Hughes sets record as U.S. defeats Canada for bronze in under-18 tournament

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists on Sunday to set a new tournament scoring record as the United States defeated Canada 5-2 in the bronze-medal game of the 2019 under-18 men’s hockey championship.
Hughes’ three-point effort gave him 20 points at the 2019 tournament to add to the 12 he had in 2018. The combined 32 points eclipsed the previous record of 31 set by Alex Ovechkin in 2002 and 2003.
Hughes is NHL Central Scouting’s top North American prospect heading into the 2019 NHL draft, where the New Jersey Devils will have the first overall pick.
Cam York had two goals for the United States, while Alex Turcotte and Bobby Brink also scored.
Dylan Cozens and Nathan Légaré scored for Canada, which hasn’t won gold at the tournament since 2013.
Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the United States.
Nolan Maier stopped 36 shots for Canada.
Sweden won its first under-18 title when it beat Russia 4-3 in overtime in the gold-medal game later on Sunday. Lucas Raymond had a hat trick for Sweden, including the game-winner.