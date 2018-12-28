 Skip to main content

Sports Humboldt Broncos coach steps down during team’s first season after bus crash

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Humboldt Broncos coach steps down during team’s first season after bus crash

Humboldt, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Humboldt Broncos returning player Brayden Camrud and head coach Nathan Oystrick are seen during a team practice in Humboldt, Sask., on Sept. 11, 2018.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos.

The 36-year-old Regina native was hired in July, three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team, including former coach Darcy Haugan, were killed in a bus crash.

In a tweet, Oystrick said: “Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Oystrick said another statement would follow.

The Broncos are fourth in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with a record of 21-13-2-1 this season.

Prior to becoming a coach, Oystrick played 65 NHL games with the Atlanta Thrashers, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks.

Oystrick was one of more than 50 applicants for the Broncos’ coaching job.

The team’s 2018-19 season opener was shown across the country on TSN.

The Broncos were chosen as newsmaker of the year and news story of the year in 2018 in an annual survey by The Canadian Press.

More to come.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers