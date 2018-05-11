 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Humboldt Broncos to return for 2018-19 season

Humboldt Broncos to return for 2018-19 season

HUMBOLDT, Sask.
The Globe and Mail

Elgar Petersen Arena is the home of the Humboldt Broncos.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says a team will be ready to hit the ice in time for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was one of 16 people killed April 6 when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” said team president Kevin Garinger.

“He took our team to new heights. It will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

As the team recruits the next coach, 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp from May 25 to May 27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.

The Broncos said season tickets will also go on sale soon.

Anticipating high demand, team officials will make every effort to ensure current season-ticket holders get first right of refusal on their seats.

The world rallied around the team following the crash. More than $15 million was raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and the families of those killed.

People also showed support for the Broncos by putting hockey sticks on porches, wearing jerseys and memorial ribbons, and holding other fundraisers.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.