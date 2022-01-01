Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta celebrates after making the game-winning save during the shootout of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Jan. 1 in Newark, N.J.The Associated Press

Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win.

The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23.

Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at home, 4-0 against Florida and 3-0 over Chicago.

Both goaltenders made sterling saves in overtime including New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood denying Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin on a breakaway after the teams combined for five goals in a wild third period after Carolina led 2-1 after the second. Blackwood made 43 saves.

RANGERS 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Mika Zibanejad scored the first two goals and the New York Rangers snapped a two-game skid.

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York. Jaroslav Halak finished with 32 saves for New York.

Nick Cousins, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal scored for the Florida Panthers, who have lost their last two games and eight of the last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves.

SENATORS 3, SABRES 1

OTTAWA (AP) – Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak.

Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Senators and Anton Forsberg finished with 33 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

SHARKS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks started the new year with a win.

Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall. Timo Meier and Evgeny Svechnikov added third-period goals.

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for Chicago in the opener of a seven-game homestand. The last-place Blackhawks have lost four straight and 12 of 13 overall.

KRAKEN 4, ISLANDERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak.

Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones made 18 saves for the Kraken.

Mathew Barzal scored for New York, the 100th goal of his NHL career in his 400th game. Ilya Sorokin saved 31 shots for the Islanders.