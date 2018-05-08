 Skip to main content

Hurricanes expected to hire Rod Brind’Amour as next coach

Joedy McCreary
RALEIGH, N.C.
The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour diagrams a drill at NHL hockey training camp at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.. Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

The Canadian Press

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that former Carolina captain Rod Brind’Amour is expected to be promoted to head coach of the Hurricanes.

The person said the deal was being finalized and the announcement could come later this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not publicly discussed its coaching search.

Brind’Amour captained the Hurricanes’ only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006. He replaces Bill Peters, who opted out of his contract last month following his fourth year and subsequently was hired by the Calgary Flames.

The 47-year-old Brind’Amour has been an assistant with Carolina since 2011. He spent half of his 20-season NHL career with the Hurricanes.

