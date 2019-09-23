 Skip to main content

Hockey Hutchinson stops 38 shots as Maple Leafs blank Canadiens in pre-season

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hutchinson stops 38 shots as Maple Leafs blank Canadiens in pre-season

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sep 23, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson (30) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) during the first period at the Bell Centre.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Michael Hutchinson made 38 saves for the shutout and Yegor Korshkov scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Monday in pre-season play.

Darren Archibald also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 2-3-0 in the pre-season. Nic Petan had two assists.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 22-of-25 shots as the Canadiens (4-1-0) dropped their first exhibition match.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal outshot the Maple Leafs 38-25.

Toronto’s top young prospects were on display, with the team’s biggest stars not making the trip.

Forwards John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were not in the lineup for the Maple Leafs. Defencemen Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin, along with goaltender Frederik Andersen, also did not play.

The Canadiens dressed Max Domi, Jonathan Drouin, Tomas Tatar and Jeff Petry on defence.

But it was the youngsters who took it to the handful of Canadiens veterans.

After a scoreless first period, the visitors struck first at 1:05 of the second. With Toronto on the power play, Korshkov crashed the net and fired a pass from Petan behind Lindgren.

The Leafs doubled their lead five minutes later through Archibald’s first of the pre-season. The 29-year-old, who has played 55 NHL games with the Canucks and Senators, drove hard to the net and cashed in Petan’s rebound.

Story continues below advertisement

Korshkov made it 3-0 for Toronto on a strong individual effort at 8:04 of the third. The Russian stripped the puck off Brett Kulak in Montreal’s end before snapping a quick release into the roof of the net.

Michal Neuvirth was supposed to share the net with Hutchinson on Monday, but the former Flyers goaltender did not travel to Montreal. Neuvirth, who is on a professional tryout with the Leafs, is battling Hutchinson for the backup job.

Instead, the 29-year-old Hutchinson from Barrie, Ont., played a full 60 minutes and frustrated Canadiens players throughout.

With Toronto leading 2-0 in the final frame, Hutchinson made big saves on Tatar on the power play, Nick Cousins from the crease and Alex Belzile alone in front to preserve the two-goal lead.

A pre-season rematch is scheduled for Wednesday, with the Leafs hosting the Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto opens its regular season at home against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 2 while Montreal’s first game is Oct. 3 at the Carolina Hurricanes.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadiens defenceman Karl Alzner, recently recovered from a groin injury, made his pre-season debut.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter