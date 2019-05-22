 Skip to main content

Hockey IIHF suspends Canada’s Anthony Mantha one game for hit to the head, will miss quarter-final

The Canadian Press
Canada will be without its leading scorer when it takes on Switzerland on Thursday in quarter-final action at the world hockey championship in Slovakia.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has suspended forward Anthony Mantha one game for a hit to the head of U.S. forward Colin White in a preliminary-round game Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 9:31 of the second period as both players were chasing a loose puck in the Canadian zone. White went to play the puck while Mantha prepared to check the American forward.

The IIHF’s disciplinary panel determined that Mantha was aware of White’s vulnerable position, but decided to deliver an avoidable check which made contact with White’s head. The organization called Mantha’s actions dangerous.

Mantha, who has seven goals and five assists in seven games, will be eligible to return for Saturday’s semi-finals should Canada advance.

