 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Ilya Kovalchuk placed on waivers by LA Kings

Greg Beacham
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Then-Los Angeles Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk plays the puck during a game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk left the Los Angeles Kings and was placed on waivers Monday after a mutually disappointing 81-game stint with the last-place club.

The Kings made the move “for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club,” they said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Kovalchuk hasn’t played for Los Angeles since Nov. 9. Kovalchuk went on waivers one day after he received a $2.65 million bonus, which leaves his remaining salary for the season at the league-minimum $700,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Kovalchuk’s decision to officially leave the Kings should speed up the process of severing ties between the Russian star and the struggling team that seemed to regret signing him shortly after the deal was reached last year.

Kovalchuk is expected to become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the week. The moves also mean Kovalchuk is walking away from $4.25 million in salary for next season.

The former 50-goal scorer and three-time All-Star rejoined the NHL with the Kings in 2018, agreeing to a three-year contract worth $18.75 million after a five-year stint in Russia. Los Angeles beat out several NHL teams interested in Kovalchuk’s services, but became increasingly focused on youth and rebuilding while its losses mounted last year.

Kovalchuk had 16 goals and 18 assists in 64 games last season, but struggled for consistent ice time and a cohesive role with the Kings, particularly after a coaching change from John Stevens to Willie Desjardins.

The Kings made another coaching change last summer, and Kovalchuk didn’t fare much better under Todd McLellan.

He had three goals and six assists in 17 games this season, but has been held out of games by the Kings as a healthy scratch for the past six weeks while they attempted to trade him. Kovalchuk still skated and occasionally travelled with the Kings over the past month.

Kovalchuk has said he wants to stay in the NHL if he becomes a free agent, but he likely could get a lucrative deal to return to the Kontinental Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

Kovalchuk began his North American career as the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta in 2001, and he has scored 40 goals in six NHL seasons. He got a 15-year, $100 million deal with New Jersey in 2010, but left for Russia in 2013.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies