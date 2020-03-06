In photos: Remembering the roots of our national sport

On Feb. 29, the Africville Brown Bombers and the Charlottetown Rangers, named for the historic teams of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), hit the ice for a commemorative game at the Centennial Arena in Halifax. Held each year for just more than a decade, the game raises awareness of the CHL, a league that lays claim to inventing the slap shot and pioneering the butterfly style of goaltending. It also raises money for the Black Youth Ice Hockey Program. It’s an opportunity for elder community members to pay forward their love of the game to the next generation. This year, the Rangers defeated the Brown Bombers 5-3.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
- Treat others as you wish to be treated
- Criticize ideas, not people
- Stay on topic
- Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
- Flag bad behaviour
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Discussion loading ...