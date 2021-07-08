Scrappy Canadiens silenced doubters, in final throes of Stanley Cup final

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Scrappy Canadiens silenced doubters, in final throes of Stanley Cup final

James McCarten
Tampa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

They weren’t supposed to overcome a 3-1 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs. No one saw them sweeping the Winnipeg Jets in four straight. Surely, the dazzling speed and powerhouse defence of the glitzy Vegas Golden Knights would be their undoing.

Despite all the doubt, even notwithstanding the dominance of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first three games of the Stanley Cup final, it seemed entirely plausible midway through a thrilling Game 5 that the scrappy Montreal Canadiens might actually pull this thing off.

Even after Bolts post-season rookies Ross Colton and David Savard combined to confound netminder Carey Price for Wednesday’s game-winning and only goal, it was still easy to believe – just as the Habs had been doing all along.

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why, when it was finally over, the postgame pain seemed all the more real.

“At the start of the year, we sat down as a group: Our goal was to be here, we expected to be here,” a crestfallen Brendan Gallagher, the team’s spirit animal, said from the Habs locker-room as the Bolts took turns spiriting their gleaming prize around the ice for more than 18,000 delirious fans.

“Regardless of what people thought of our team, the expectations were to win this series. So I know we probably surprised a lot of people, but our expectations were to be the team celebrating right now. And that’s why it hurts so much.”

It was clear from the outset that the Canadiens would have their hands full against the Lightning, a team with so much bench strength that they rarely looked outmatched through the five-game series.

The series against the Knights looked much the same way until the Habs found a way to neutralize that team’s daunting defensive attack and get the puck past Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. They had no such luck with the Bolts and Conn Smythe winner Andrei Kasilevskiy, whose name consistently elicited the lustiest cheers at Amalie Arena.

“He’s the best,” Lightning winger and post-season scoring leader Nikita Kucherov declared of “Vasy” during a shirtless, profanity-laced rant Wednesday that nearly upstaged his team’s victory.

“He kept us in the game and another shutout by him. Remarkable.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the Canadiens were doing their best to keep Kucherov, Brayden Point and the rest of the Lightning snipers stapled to the boards, it fell to Colton and Savard to pick up the slack, which they did in dramatic fashion in the game’s 34th minute.

Colton’s goal felt eerily reminiscent of Game 2, when a diving Blake Coleman managed to poke the puck past a sprawling Price in the final seconds of the middle frame, utterly deflating a Habs squad that until that point had been skating rings around their rivals.

Game 2 was a turning point against Vegas, too – except that it ended in a 3-2 Habs win and a tied series going into Montreal, where the Knights suddenly lost faith in Fleury, subbed in Robin Lehner and spawned distracting doubts and questions about their goaltending decisions.

No such distractions surfaced for the Lightning and Vasilevskiy, who secured the series win with a shutout for the fifth straight time.

“It’s not about me, it’s all about our team,” Vasilevskiy said, the Conn Smythe Trophy at his elbow suggesting otherwise.

It likely didn’t help matters for the Habs that a number of them had been quietly playing through a multitude of injuries, which interim head coach Dominique Ducharme – himself sidelined for weeks by COVID-19 midway through the Vegas series – finally revealed Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Turns out captain Shea Weber was nursing an injured thumb, while defender Jeff Petry remained bothered by fingers he damaged in a freak encounter with a camera hole in the glass during the series against Winnipeg. Tyler Toffoli and Gallagher were both playing with groin injuries.

“A lot of guys banged up,” Ducharme said in his usual understated style. “But they fought, they bled – they never quit.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies